Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will star on show about morning TV

Jul 28, 2017, 2:10 PM ET
PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.PlayKevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
The Green girls are back together on TV yet again.

Former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, 41, are set to star on an untitled show about morning TV.

No streaming service, like Netflix or Hulu, and no network, like ABC or CBS, are yet attached, but the two actresses are confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report from THR, confirmed by ABC News, adds that Jay Carson from "House of Cards" fame will write and produce, while Aniston and Witherspoon will star and also produce.

While this is Aniston's return to TV after her 10-year run on "Friends," Witherspoon recently starred on HBO's "Big Little Lies," which earned the actress an Emmy nod earlier this month.