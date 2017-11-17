Jennifer Hudson has split from her longtime fiancé, David Otunga.
A rep for the Oscar winner said in a statement to ABC News, "Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months."
"Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé," the statement continued.
ABC News confirmed that Hudson, 36, was granted an emergency temporary order of protection in Illinois on Thursday.
In a statement to ABC News, Hudson explained that she pursued protection "in the best interest of their son," 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.
"Please respect her privacy at this time," the statement concluded.
Hudson and Otunga, a former WWE wrestler and reality star, have been engaged since 2008.