Jennifer Hudson has split from her longtime fiancé, David Otunga.

A rep for the Oscar winner said in a statement to ABC News, "Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months."

"Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé," the statement continued.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

ABC News confirmed that Hudson, 36, was granted an emergency temporary order of protection in Illinois on Thursday.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In a statement to ABC News, Hudson explained that she pursued protection "in the best interest of their son," 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

"Please respect her privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Hudson and Otunga, a former WWE wrestler and reality star, have been engaged since 2008.