Jennifer Hudson splits from fiance David Otunga, granted protective order

Nov 17, 2017, 11:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Singer Jennifer Hudson and pro wrestler David Otunga attend The 40th Annual Peoples Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A., Jan. 8, 2014 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Singer Jennifer Hudson and pro wrestler David Otunga attend The 40th Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A., Jan. 8, 2014 in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Hudson has split from her longtime fiancé, David Otunga.

A rep for the Oscar winner said in a statement to ABC News, "Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months."

"Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé," the statement continued.

PHOTO: Jennifer Hudson arriving at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium, Nov. 9, 2017 in London. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson arriving at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium, Nov. 9, 2017 in London.

ABC News confirmed that Hudson, 36, was granted an emergency temporary order of protection in Illinois on Thursday.

PHOTO: David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier Feb. 7, 2015 in Los Angeles. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier Feb. 7, 2015 in Los Angeles.

In a statement to ABC News, Hudson explained that she pursued protection "in the best interest of their son," 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

"Please respect her privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Hudson and Otunga, a former WWE wrestler and reality star, have been engaged since 2008.

