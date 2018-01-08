Jennifer Hudson says stardom doesn't protect her from racist stereotyping

She may be an award-winning superstar, but Jennifer Hudson said she still regularly encounters racist stereotyping.

On the cover of Cosmopolitan UK's February issue, Hudson told the magazine, "There have been several situations where I get on a plane and [the air steward] assumes that I'm [supposed to be] in the back of the plane. That happens a lot. I'm like, 'No, my seat is up there [in first class], thank you.'"

Giving another example, "The Voice UK" judge said, "People also assume that my home belongs to my white driver, Charles. One time, I was having something moved into my house, and they wanted to know where to put it. I said, 'There.' [The moving man] just stood there."

"When Charles came in, he asked him, 'So where would you like these things?'" she continued. "Charles said, 'She said she wanted it right there. You're talking to the wrong person.'"

Despite such experience, JHud said she is undeterred and will continue to "defy all the odds being African-American, living in a wealthy neighborhood and being a working mom."

"It's too many foreign things in one person!" she explained. "Race is just one of them. I face them all."

Hudson also said she is encouraged that women are speaking out about sexual harassment and assault and are finally being heard.

"I hate that these things have happened, but I’m glad that women are taking a stand for themselves," she told the magazine. "They should have the right to be able to do that. And no one’s power should be able to take over someone else’s. That’s not cool."