Jennifer Lopez denies she dates younger men, says age doesn't matter

Jennifer Lopez says her trend of dating younger men isn't intentional —- it's just what happens.

During an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show, airing Tuesday, the 47-year-old explained her dating experience.

"I don't date younger men," Lopez said. "It's not like you have to be younger. It's not about that. You just meet people and if I go out with them, I go out with them."

The singer and "Shades of Blue" actress dated choreographer Beau "Casper" Smart, 29, for several years before the two split in August.

"I dated Beau and he was younger and that was the first guy ever dating younger than me, and then I got labeled right away," Lopez said.

She was also looking cozy late last year with rapper Drake, 30, who shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

"We were just hanging out," Lopez responded when Degeneres mentioned the photo, also sharing that she and Drake have collaborated on an unreleased song.

She said she chooses romantic partners for many reasons, but age isn't one of them.

"If they're older, they're older. If they're younger, they're younger," Lopez said. "It's whether or not I'm attracted to them or not, attracted to their spirit, their soul, whatever their energy is."