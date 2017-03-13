'Jersey Shore' stars reunite for Sammi's 30th birthday party

The "Jersey Shore" crew reunited over the weekend to celebrate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's 30th birthday in a New York City restaurant.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jennifer "Jenni" Farley, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino all showed up to the Saturday night birthday bash inside Beautique Restaurant, along with JWoww's husband Roger Mathews, who frequently appeared on the show.
Missing in action were Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Giancola's ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jr.
Giancola wrote in a photo caption just how much fun she had at the bash.
"Thank you so much to @beautiquedining for hosting my 30th Birthday party this weekend! Everything was perfect & food was delicious! I can't wait to come back and celebrate again!" she said.
Thankfully, for "Jersey Shore" fans, her former cast members shared tons of photos, bringing back good memories from the now defunct MTV series.
At its height, nearly 4 million viewers watched each episode of "Jersey Shore," which centered on seven Italian-Americans living in a beach house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. "Jersey Shore" went off the air in December 2012 after six seasons.