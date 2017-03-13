'Jersey Shore' stars reunite for Sammi's 30th birthday party

The "Jersey Shore" crew reunited over the weekend to celebrate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's 30th birthday in a New York City restaurant.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jennifer "Jenni" Farley, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino all showed up to the Saturday night birthday bash inside Beautique Restaurant, along with JWoww's husband Roger Mathews, who frequently appeared on the show.

Missing in action were Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Giancola's ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jr.

Giancola wrote in a photo caption just how much fun she had at the bash.

"Thank you so much to @beautiquedining for hosting my 30th Birthday party this weekend! Everything was perfect & food was delicious! I can't wait to come back and celebrate again!" she said.

Thankfully, for "Jersey Shore" fans, her former cast members shared tons of photos, bringing back good memories from the now defunct MTV series.

Happy birthday @sammisweetheart !!!!! A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

These two @rogermathewsnj @vinnyguadagnino A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagnino) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

???? A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Meatballs ?? @snooki A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Such an amazing night celebrating Sams 30th ? love all these ladies so much @sammisweetheart @mallorykristenp @jwoww @snooki A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

At its height, nearly 4 million viewers watched each episode of "Jersey Shore," which centered on seven Italian-Americans living in a beach house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. "Jersey Shore" went off the air in December 2012 after six seasons.