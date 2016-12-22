Jessica Chastain is often seen by millions, thanks to her hit films and appearances on red carpets around the world. Still, the actress admits that she's terribly shy.

"I’m almost having a breakdown right now," she told host James Lipton on a recent appearance on "Inside the Actor's Studio."

"It's a strange thing," Chastain added. "Acting for me has never been about wanting attention or wanting to be seen. It's funny that I'm in a profession where that's where I am."

The "Miss Sloane" actress, 39, said acting and the performing arts helped her break out of her shyness.

"There's so much I want to express,” she said. “It's about connecting with another person and the intimacy of what that is, and so I have to overcome my shyness.”