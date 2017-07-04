Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, threw their son Ace Knute a "Moana"-themed party for his 4th birthday.

The singer and her father, Joe Simpson, shared photos from the bash, which featured actors dressed as the characters from the Disney film.

In keeping with the theme, Simpson, Johnson and Ace's big sister Maxwell Drew all wore tropical prints. Guests were sent home with personalized gift bags from My 1st Years.

Simpson, 36, and Johnson, 37, wed in 2014. They welcomed their daughter in 2013 and their son a year later. She recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she doesn't plan to have more children.

"I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third," she said. "They’re too cute ... you can't top that."

#ACEKNUTE #4 ?? @baylormcg // ??@kristingram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

What a way for Ace to end his birthday! Thank you @my1styears for helping him send off all of his friends with a personalized surprise. A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Yesterday we celebrated Ace's Birthday!!!! How beautiful to watch the joy of digging into the cake..... #photo #potd #birthday #joy #grandchildren @jessicasimpson A post shared by Joe Simpson (@joesimpsonphoto) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:58am PDT