Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expanding their family.

"We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!" the "Counting On" stars told People magazine in an exclusive statement. "Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face."

The couple, who married in June 2014, welcomed their son Israel last April. Their second child is due in July, according to the magazine.

On a December 2015 episode of their TLC show, Jill, 25, revealed that she was ready for another child.

"Israel is ready to be a big brother," she said at the time. "I think it will be good for him, too. He’ll learn to share."

Jill isn't the only Duggar expecting. Her sister and co-star Jessa Seewald, 24, is also expanding her brood.

Jessa, who has a son Spurgeon with husband Ben Seewald, announced in August that she was pregnant again.