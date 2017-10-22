Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating his son's six-month birthday, a milestone after the baby boy underwent open-heart surgery for a birth defect.

The host of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" shared in an emotional monologue in May that his son Billy had surgery three days after his birth.

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

Kimmel, 49, took to social media Saturday to give an update on his baby boy with wife Molly McNearney. The two are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Jane. He also has two adult children with his former wife, Gina Kimmel.

"Young Billy is six months old today. He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area," he wrote on Twitter, referencing the hospital where his son was recovering.

During his monologue earlier this year, Kimmel shared what's next for his son in his health journey.

Billy, who was born April 21, will "have to have another open-heart surgery in three to six months to close those holes, but they want to wait until he's bigger,” he said then.

"And then he'll have a third -- hopefully non-invasive procedure -- sometime maybe in his early teens to replace the valve he has now.”