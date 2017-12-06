Jimmy Kimmel's wife: 'I want to be the one to tell Billy what his dad did for him'

Jimmy Kimmel's wife broke her silence on her son's health battle and her husband's powerful monologue calling for health care reform, saying she hopes to be the one to tell her son "what his dad did for him."

"I don't necessarily like that everyone knows what's going on with the health of my child," Molly McNearney, who is also the co-head writer for her husband's show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

"It's scary to make yourself vulnerable the way we have, but the encouragement that we're helping other people far outweighs my fears about our lack of privacy," McNearney added.

Kimmel and McNearney's 7-month-old son, Billy, made headlines this May when Kimmel spoke candidly on his show about Billy's heart defect and emergency lifesaving surgery.

Kimmel's passionate monologue also called on all politicians to make sure Americans, especially those with pre-existing conditions, have access to medical care.

My wife and I welcome a new baby and it is quite a story... https://t.co/VTT0oBsRFK — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

McNearney also told The Hollywood Reporter, in an article published today, that her family is touched by how people ask about Billy everywhere they go.

"We haven't gone to a coffee shop, filled up the gas tank, done anything without someone asking us how Billy is doing, and, thank God, we get to say something positive," she said.

"If we were to do this all over again and someone said, 'You would have an opportunity to have a perfectly healthy baby boy,'" McNearney added. "I would take the one we got because I think it helped a lot of families."

She said that she cannot wait to tell Billy about the impact that he has had on others and how he has received letters from former presidents wishing him well.

"I'm looking forward to the day that I get to tell him about all of this. I want to be the one to tell Billy what his dad did for him," she said.

In October, Kimmel told ABC News' Amy Robach that his monologue about health care wasn't "something that I discussed with anyone, other than my wife."

"But I did know that I had to say something when I came back," he said. "I'd been talking about the fact that my wife was pregnant for some time. And then all of a sudden, I was gone for a week."

Kimmel also described his son as "very smiley."