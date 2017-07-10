J.K. Rowling has revealed yet another bombshell: The bestselling young adult author recently revealed she's written an unpublished political fairy tale.

"It wasn't political in a sort of party political sense," she said during a sit-down with CNN's Christian Amanpour.

But, she said, the fairy tale may never see a bookstore shelf. "I don't know whether I'll ever publish that," Rowling, 51, said.

The book has been seen by several people, at least in one form.

"I will tell you this. On my 50th [birthday], the theme of my 50th birthday, which I held at Halloween, even though that's not really my birthday, was come as your own private nightmare," she recalled. "And I went as a lost manuscript."

"I wrote over a dress most of that book," Rowling continued. "So that book, I don't know whether it will ever be published, but it's actually hanging in a wardrobe currently."

"Harry Potter" fans will just have to wait, perhaps beg, to read that hidden manuscript.