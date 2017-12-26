Jodie Whittaker makes her first appearance as 'Doctor Who'

Jodie Whittaker made her first appearance as "Doctor Who" last night in an emotional clip that was also shared online by the BBC.

The five-minute video, which was the end of the series' Christmas special, features outgoing star Peter Capaldi regenerating into Whittaker, who will become the 13th time lord in the franchise's more than 50-year history.

Capaldi's "Who" talks about saving the universe over and over, then shares the pillars of what it means to be the show's titular character.

"Never be cruel, never be cowardly ... remember, hate is always foolish and love is always wise," he says as he tumbles to the ground.

As the video continues, he continues to give advice like "laugh hard, run fast, be kind," right before he says, "Doctor, I let you go."

After that, Capaldi is transformed into Whittaker.

"Oh, brilliant," she says.

BBC announced in July that Whittaker would be the 13th actor and the first woman to play the doctor since the series began in 1963.

"It's more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait," she said in a statement at the time she was announced as the new "Doctor."