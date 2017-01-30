John Cena Wins 16th World Championship, Ties All-Time Record

Jan 30, 2017, 9:52 AM ET
PHOTO: John Cena shows off his new World Heavyweight Championship belt after defeating The Big Show and Edge in triple threat match at "WrestleMania 25" at the Reliant Stadium, on April 5, 2009, in Houston, Texas. PlayBob Levey/Getty Images
Wrestler and actor John Cena has had a storied career in the WWE. But now he's officially a member of the illustrious 16-title club.

Cena defeated AJ Styles Sunday night at Royal Rumble to win his 16th World Championship belt, tying wrestling legend Ric Flair for the most world titles.

Read: John Cena Talks ESPYS, His 'Accidental' Career and When to Retire

Flair took to Twitter to congratulate the entertainer. He also threw in a quick taunt.

"Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget... To be the man, you gotta beat the man - WOOOOO!" he wrote.

Cena himself posted on Facebook, "The Champ is in good company with Ric Flair, The Nature Boy!"