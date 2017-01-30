John Cena Wins 16th World Championship, Ties All-Time Record

Wrestler and actor John Cena has had a storied career in the WWE. But now he's officially a member of the illustrious 16-title club.

Cena defeated AJ Styles Sunday night at Royal Rumble to win his 16th World Championship belt, tying wrestling legend Ric Flair for the most world titles.

Flair took to Twitter to congratulate the entertainer. He also threw in a quick taunt.

"Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget... To be the man, you gotta beat the man - WOOOOO!" he wrote.

Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget... To be the man, you gotta beat the man - WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017

Cena himself posted on Facebook, "The Champ is in good company with Ric Flair, The Nature Boy!"