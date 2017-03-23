It doesn't matter that John Mayer and Katy Perry aren't together anymore. She's apparently still inspiring him.

Mayer recently admitted that his new single, "Still Feel Like Your Man," is about Perry.

The on-again, off-again couple broke up in 2014.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" he recently told The New York Times. "And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years."

"That was my only relationship," Mayer, 39, added. "So it's like, give me this, people."

The upbeat break-up song centers on a man missing his ex-girlfriend. It appears on Mayer's latest album, "The Search for Everything," which came out in January.

In the song, Mayer croons: "I still keep your shampoo in my shower/In case you wanna wash your hair/And I know that you probably found yourself some more somewhere/ But I do not really care...I still feel like your man."

Mayer said he became emotional writing the song.

"There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound," he recalled.

Although he's tried his hand at dating since the split, Mayer said he hasn't had much luck.

"It's just lot of chatter," he admitted. "We all talk to the same people. There are very few people actually meeting up."

Still, the singer who's dated other celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift and Jessica Simpson, said he is looking to settle down -- especially since he'll be turning 40 in October.

"I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th," he said. "I want the baby with the protective earphones...I'm right on time for my career, and I'm running late for my life."