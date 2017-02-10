Singer Katy Perry Has 'Given Up' on the Opinion of Others, Social Media Comments

Katy Perry has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and now says she is officially done caring about the opinions of others.

"I've given up on what people think about me," Perry told People in an interview. "I have a great group of people around me that I listen to and value their opinions."

She also said she steers clear of responses on her social media account.

"I gave up on scrolling down the comments," Perry, 32, said.

Her new shoe line is just one way she disregards critics, People said.

"Fashion is a way to express yourself," she said. "We can say we're funny or romantic or serious or sarcastic just by how we display ourselves."

Perry said fashion is a way to connect with others and meet people.

"It's a form of communication," she said. "You don't have to start a smoking habit to start talking to someone. You can just wear cool shoes. It's an icebreaker."

The pop star is also keeping busy with her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," which she will perform at the Grammys Sunday.