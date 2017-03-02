Why John Mellencamp says he is difficult to date

John Mellencamp admitted that he's not an easy man to date.

"Oh, women hate me," the thrice-married singer, 65, told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show.

"I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me," he explained.

"They hate me when they’re with me.”

Still, he has managed to be friends with some of his former partners, including his most recent one, Christie Brinkley.

"Her and I still talk," he told Stern.

After the couple's amicable split last year, they released a statement saying they would remain friends.

"Both the mileage between their homes and their heavy career demands interfered with their ability to maintain the relationship,” their spokeswoman told ABC News at the time. "They vowed to remain best of friends."

Mellencamp is also in touch with former wife Elaine Irwin, a model.

"I was married to Elaine for 20 years," he said of the union that ended in 2011. "Elaine and I are still good friends."

It's a different story with Meg Ryan, whom he dated for three years.

"I loved Meg Ryan," he said. "She hates me to death."

The rocker said he even tried to make amends with the actress.

"I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her," he said frankly.

ABC News reached out to a rep for Ryan but did not receive an immediate response.

Mellencamp was also married to Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989 and Priscilla Mellencamp from 1970 to 1981.