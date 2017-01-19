Johnny Depp Thanks Fans for Standing By Him

Johnny Depp appeared emotional as he thanked his fans for their support while accepting a People's Choice Award on Wednesday night, just days after finalizing his divorce from Amber Heard.

"I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only. I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me," the 53-year-old actor told the crowd while accepting the favorite movie icon award. "I appreciate that so much. You have no idea how much I appreciated it.

See Johnny Depp accept his award for “Favorite Movie Icon” #PCAs pic.twitter.com/D8fcH0JNuN — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017

A judge finalized the divorce on Jan. 13 after the former couple reportedly bickered for months over the settlement they reached last August.

Under the agreement, Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million, which she said would be donated to charity.

Heard, 30, filed for divorce from Depp last May. The actors met on the set of the 2011 film, "The Rum Diary," and were married in February 2015.

During his speech Wednesday night, Depp told fans, "I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by the well wishes to my family and to myself, which is why it’s especially meaningful to me to be here in front of you and say thank you and tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you."

Before leaving the stage, he gave a shout out to his mother, who died in May 2015.

"Give ’em hell, Betty Sue!" he said.