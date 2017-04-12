Josh Brolin cast as Cable in 'Deadpool 2'

After months of speculation and names ranging from Russell Crowe to Pierce Brosnan, we have our Cable in "Deadpool 2" -- Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin, ABC News has confirmed.

It might be on purpose considering the sarcastic humor of the "Deadpool" franchise, as Brolin already plays big baddie Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Deadpool" is known to poke fun at studios and other comic book films like the "X-Men."

Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox/AP

Cable is a time-traveling mutant who was paired with the wise-cracking Deadpool in the comics. The anti-hero Deadpool was famously played by Ryan Reynolds in last year's blockbuster film.

The two often get into interesting situations, with Deadpool not taking things seriously and often breaking the fourth wall, talking to the reader, while Cable is a true soldier and son of one of the past leaders of the X-Men. The pairing was so popular in the books that they got their own series, "Cable & Deadpool" from 2004 to 2008.

"Deadpool 2" is set for release sometime in 2018, directed by David Leitch.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

ABC News and Marvel are both part of parent company Disney.