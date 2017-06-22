Josh Duhamel reveals his awkward first pickup line for wife Fergie

Jun 22, 2017, 11:06 AM ET
“Transformers” star Josh Duhamel admitted his pickup line when he first met his wife, Fergie, “wasn’t good, man.”

“She knew that I already had a little bit of a crush on her, and it was one of those moments where we’re standing across the back lot -- she came to do a guest spot on our show ‘Las Vegas’and I start walking towards her and I was like, 'Oh God, here it comes, OK,'" Duhamel, 44, said on “Good Morning America.” "You're hot," he told her.

“That was what I came up with,” he said with a laugh.

Her response?

“She goes, ‘I know. I read it in a magazine,’” he said. “Because I mentioned her in, I think it was ‘InStyle,’ it was on the shelves at the time. So she knew. I think she was testing me to see what I was actually going to do. At least I was honest.”

Duhamel and the vocalist for The Black Eyed Peas have now been married for eight years and have a 3-year-old son, Axl. Duhamel said his little boy doesn’t really understand that his father is an actor and instead thinks he “fights the Decepticons for a living.”

“Really, that’s what he thinks I do,” said the proud dad. “I’m going to let him keep believing it.”

His son also thinks one of the cars in their garage, given to Duhamel as a “wrap gift,” is an actual Transformer.

“One of the nicest gifts that was ever given to me was my manager, John Carrabino, gave me the car that I drove on ‘Vegas’ for five years. It was a yellow Camaro,” the actor said. “He gave me that as a wrap gift. I still can’t believe it. It’s the most generous thing anyone’s ever done. It sits in my garage and Axl actually thinks it’s a Transformer. He thinks it’s going to transform into Bumblebee.”

