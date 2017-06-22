Josh Duhamel reveals his awkward first pickup line for wife Fergie

“Transformers” star Josh Duhamel admitted his pickup line when he first met his wife, Fergie, “wasn’t good, man.”

“She knew that I already had a little bit of a crush on her, and it was one of those moments where we’re standing across the back lot -- she came to do a guest spot on our show ‘Las Vegas’and I start walking towards her and I was like, 'Oh God, here it comes, OK,'" Duhamel, 44, said on “Good Morning America.” "You're hot," he told her.

“That was what I came up with,” he said with a laugh.

Her response?

“She goes, ‘I know. I read it in a magazine,’” he said. “Because I mentioned her in, I think it was ‘InStyle,’ it was on the shelves at the time. So she knew. I think she was testing me to see what I was actually going to do. At least I was honest.”

Duhamel and the vocalist for The Black Eyed Peas have now been married for eight years and have a 3-year-old son, Axl. Duhamel said his little boy doesn’t really understand that his father is an actor and instead thinks he “fights the Decepticons for a living.”

“Really, that’s what he thinks I do,” said the proud dad. “I’m going to let him keep believing it.”

His son also thinks one of the cars in their garage, given to Duhamel as a “wrap gift,” is an actual Transformer.

“One of the nicest gifts that was ever given to me was my manager, John Carrabino, gave me the car that I drove on ‘Vegas’ for five years. It was a yellow Camaro,” the actor said. “He gave me that as a wrap gift. I still can’t believe it. It’s the most generous thing anyone’s ever done. It sits in my garage and Axl actually thinks it’s a Transformer. He thinks it’s going to transform into Bumblebee.”

“Transformers: The Last Knight” is in theaters now.