ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly has worked as an entertainment journalist for more than three decades, and in a new video-podcast, "The Callback," he reunites with people with whom he has spent time in the past to catch up on their lives and careers.

In the first episode, which was filmed at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Connelly interviewed Judd Apatow, who produced two films that were shown at the festival: "The Big Sick" and “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers.” In a wide-ranging conversation, Apatow discussed his comedy inspirations, his family, and how he selects his projects and collaborators.

"The Big Sick" hits select theaters on Friday and will be released wide July 14. “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers" is expected to premiere on HBO next year. A new episode of "The Callback" will be available next Thursday.