Josh Gad will stop at nothing to get "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" spoilers from his "Murder on the Orient Express" co-star Daisy Ridley -- and now he's enlisted Dame Judi Dench to help him.

It all started a few days back when Gad invited Ridley into his trailer on the set of "Murder on the Orient Express, pretending to have a question about the day's scene as he filmed Ridley's response.

"I had an important question to ask you. ... It's about today's scene ... who are the 'Last Jedi'?" he asks in the video.

Ridley did not fall for it and has since continued to fight off his questions, so Gad had to bring out the big guns.

"Josh, I'm not answering any of your 'Star Wars' questions," Ridley says in his most recent video.

"No, Daisy you're not, you're answering her 'Star Wars' questions," Gad replies. The camera then pans to Dench, looking stern, who asks, "Have you been tested for midichlorians?" She is, of course, referring to the microscopic life forms residing inside beings that indicate a person's potential to use the Force.

Ridley looks back stone-faced as Dench continues, undeterred, "Is Snoke [actually] Palpatine?"

Other questions involved Ridley's character Rey being "The Last Jedi" and more. Finally, Dench asks, "Why don't you answer my damn questions?"

The video ends with Ridley saying, "OK," but then it cuts off. Fans will have to just wait and see.

"The Last Jedi" hits theaters in December.

