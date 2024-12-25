The United Airlines flight arrived at in Maui from Chicago on Dec. 24.

Body discovered in wheel well of plane at Maui airport on Christmas Eve: Police

A dead body was discovered in the wheel well of an airplane upon arrival at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, on Christmas Eve, according to police who are investigating the incident.

"The Maui Police Department is currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland this afternoon," officials said in a statement Wednesday.

United Airlines Flight 202 arrived at the Kahului Airport from Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 24.

In a statement to ABC News, United Airlines confirmed that "a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears."

United said the wheel well is only accessible from the outside of the aircraft and it's not clear at this time how and when the unidentified individual accessed it.

The airline said it is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation.

The aircraft was a Boeing 787-10, according to United.

ABC News' Cory Peeler contributed to this report.