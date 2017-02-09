Julie Andrews on New 'Mary Poppins,' Possible 'Sound of Music' Remake

Julie Andrews said she has no issues with the new "Mary Poppins" movie currently filming starring Emily Blunt as the iconic namesake.

In fact, the woman who won an Oscar for playing the character in the mid-1960s said the new film "Mary Poppins Returns," set for release next year, isn't a remake.

"Disney had so many of the Mary Poppins books in their stockpile, in the basement, in the vault. So, they thought, 'Why don't we also do a second musical using all of that material?'" she said on "ABC's "Popcorn with Peter Travers." "It's not a re-creation of the original film. It's a brand new film."

Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

She also told Travers it's a "different era and time."

Andrews, 81, has not seen it yet, but she has a lot of faith in Blunt taking over the mantle of Poppins.

"I think she'll be practically perfect," she said.

While on "Popcorn" to promote her new Netflix show "Julie's Greenroom," Andrews also spoke about the possibility of a remake or retelling of "The Sound of Music," another classic that also earned Andrews an Oscar nod.

Emilie Richardson/ABC News

"It's not so bad if they do," she explained. "'[The] Sound of Music' was iconic and I'm thrilled it stood up to the test of time, but it was something like 50 years ago. So, I think it's about time somebody had a crack at it again."

Check back later in the month for the full interview with Andrews on "Popcorn with Peter Travers."