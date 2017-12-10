Justin Bieber wants to 'use my resources' to help plan rebuilding after Southern California wildfires

Dec 10, 2017, 10:15 AM ET
PHOTO: Justin Bieber attends a practice round prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, Aug. 8, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. PlayStuart Franklin/Getty Images
Justin Bieber wants to help his neighbors rebuild after six major wildfires in Southern California that have burned over 175,000 acres of land.

The blazes, still being battled by approximately 8,500 firefighters on Saturday, have been fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

PHOTO: CalFire works in Ventura County as efforts continue against the Thomas Fire in Ojai, Calif., Dec. 9, 2017. John Cetrino/EPA
CalFire works in Ventura County as efforts continue against the Thomas Fire in Ojai, Calif., Dec. 9, 2017.

Among the thousands forced to evacuate last week as the fires spread were some celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, Lea Michele, Jennifer Tilly, Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin.

Bieber said in a video posted Friday that he hopes to help with efforts to rebuild.

"I'm going to have a conversation with some people, and we are going to get moving on a solution," he vowed. "Obviously I am not a fireman, but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities, fundraisers, whatever we can do."

PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs at Hyde Park, July 2, 2017 in London. Samir Hussein/Redferns/Getty Images
Justin Bieber performs at Hyde Park, July 2, 2017 in London.

Bieber, 23, also shared information on where his fans can donate clothes, toiletries and even "toys for kids." The post didn't detail where the items would be donated to.

