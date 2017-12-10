Justin Bieber wants to help his neighbors rebuild after six major wildfires in Southern California that have burned over 175,000 acres of land.

The blazes, still being battled by approximately 8,500 firefighters on Saturday, have been fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Among the thousands forced to evacuate last week as the fires spread were some celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, Lea Michele, Jennifer Tilly, Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin.

Bieber said in a video posted Friday that he hopes to help with efforts to rebuild.

"I'm going to have a conversation with some people, and we are going to get moving on a solution," he vowed. "Obviously I am not a fireman, but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities, fundraisers, whatever we can do."

Bieber, 23, also shared information on where his fans can donate clothes, toiletries and even "toys for kids." The post didn't detail where the items would be donated to.