By the numbers: Southern California wildfires

Six major wildfires have scorched over 141,000 acres across Southern California this week, forcing more than 212,000 residents from their homes.
Nearly 8,700 firefighters on Friday were still battling the blazes fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Here's a breakdown of the major wildfires still raging in the region as of Friday morning:
Thomas fire in Ventura County
Acres burned: 132,000
Containment: 10 percent
Structures destroyed: 401
Structures damaged: 81
Structures threatened: 15,000
Evacuations: 88,000 residents
Personnel on site: 3,216
Creek fire in Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 15,323
Containment: 40 percent
Structures destroyed: 65
Structures damaged: 47
Structures threatened: 2,500
Evacuations: 150,000 residents
Personnel on site: 2,295
Rye fire in Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 6,049
Containment: 35 percent
Structures destroyed: 1
Structures damaged: 0
Structures threatened: 5,460
Evacuations: 2,000 residents
Personnel on site: 901
Skirball fire in Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 475
Containment: 30
Structures destroyed: 6
Structures damaged: 12
Evacuations: Over 700 homes in a 3.2-square-mile area
Lilac fire in San Diego County
Acres burned: 4,100
Containment: 0 percent
Structures destroyed: 65
Evacuations: 23,000 "evacuation messages" sent out
Liberty fire in Riverside County
Acres burned: 300
Containment: 60 percent
Structures destroyed: 2