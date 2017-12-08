By the numbers: Southern California wildfires

Six major wildfires have scorched over 141,000 acres across Southern California this week, forcing more than 212,000 residents from their homes.

Nearly 8,700 firefighters on Friday were still battling the blazes fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Here's a breakdown of the major wildfires still raging in the region as of Friday morning:

Thomas fire in Ventura County

Acres burned: 132,000

Containment: 10 percent

Structures destroyed: 401

Structures damaged: 81

Structures threatened: 15,000

Evacuations: 88,000 residents

Personnel on site: 3,216

Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP

Creek fire in Los Angeles County

Acres burned: 15,323

Containment: 40 percent

Structures destroyed: 65

Structures damaged: 47

Structures threatened: 2,500

Evacuations: 150,000 residents

Personnel on site: 2,295

Gene Blevins/Reuters

Rye fire in Los Angeles County

Acres burned: 6,049

Containment: 35 percent

Structures destroyed: 1

Structures damaged: 0

Structures threatened: 5,460

Evacuations: 2,000 residents

Personnel on site: 901

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Polaris

Skirball fire in Los Angeles County

Acres burned: 475

Containment: 30

Structures destroyed: 6

Structures damaged: 12

Evacuations: Over 700 homes in a 3.2-square-mile area

Jae C. Hong/AP

Lilac fire in San Diego County

Acres burned: 4,100

Containment: 0 percent

Structures destroyed: 65

Evacuations: 23,000 "evacuation messages" sent out

Amanda Lee Myers/San Diego Fire Department/AP

Liberty fire in Riverside County

Acres burned: 300

Containment: 60 percent

Structures destroyed: 2