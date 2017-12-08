By the numbers: Southern California wildfires

Dec 8, 2017, 1:07 PM ET
PHOTO: A brush fire moving with the wind sends embers all over the place in residential neighborhoods north of Ventura, destroying homes and forcing 27,000 people to evacuate.PlayMarcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Polaris
WATCH New wildfire breaks out in San Diego area

Six major wildfires have scorched over 141,000 acres across Southern California this week, forcing more than 212,000 residents from their homes.

Nearly 8,700 firefighters on Friday were still battling the blazes fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Here's a breakdown of the major wildfires still raging in the region as of Friday morning:

Thomas fire in Ventura County

  • Acres burned: 132,000

  • Containment: 10 percent

  • Structures destroyed: 401

  • Structures damaged: 81

  • Structures threatened: 15,000

  • Evacuations: 88,000 residents

  • Personnel on site: 3,216

    • PHOTO: Firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes early on Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasnt burned in decades.Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP
    Firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes early on Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades.

    Creek fire in Los Angeles County

  • Acres burned: 15,323

  • Containment: 40 percent

  • Structures destroyed: 65

  • Structures damaged: 47

  • Structures threatened: 2,500

  • Evacuations: 150,000 residents

  • Personnel on site: 2,295

    • PHOTO: Firefighters battle to save one of many homes from a wildfire in Sylmar, Calif., Dec. 5, 2017. Gene Blevins/Reuters
    Firefighters battle to save one of many homes from a wildfire in Sylmar, Calif., Dec. 5, 2017.

    Rye fire in Los Angeles County

  • Acres burned: 6,049

  • Containment: 35 percent

  • Structures destroyed: 1

  • Structures damaged: 0

  • Structures threatened: 5,460

  • Evacuations: 2,000 residents

  • Personnel on site: 901

    • PHOTO: People gather on Poe Parkway in Stevenson Ranch to watch the fire fighting efforts on the Rye fire, Santa Clarita, Calif. Dec.5, 2017. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Polaris
    People gather on Poe Parkway in Stevenson Ranch to watch the fire fighting efforts on the Rye fire, Santa Clarita, Calif. Dec.5, 2017.

    Skirball fire in Los Angeles County

  • Acres burned: 475

  • Containment: 30

  • Structures destroyed: 6

  • Structures damaged: 12

  • Evacuations: Over 700 homes in a 3.2-square-mile area

    • PHOTO: Firefighters gather in front of a residential area as a wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP
    Firefighters gather in front of a residential area as a wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif.

    Lilac fire in San Diego County

  • Acres burned: 4,100

  • Containment: 0 percent

  • Structures destroyed: 65

  • Evacuations: 23,000 "evacuation messages" sent out

    • PHOTO: A row of homes burning in the Lilac fire in Bonsall, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017.Amanda Lee Myers/San Diego Fire Department/AP
    A row of homes burning in the Lilac fire in Bonsall, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017.

    Liberty fire in Riverside County

  • Acres burned: 300

  • Containment: 60 percent

  • Structures destroyed: 2

    • PHOTO: A plane drops fire retardant near a home to stop the wind driven Liberty Fire near Los Alamos Road on Dec. 7, 2017 in Murrieta, Calif.Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
    A plane drops fire retardant near a home to stop the wind driven Liberty Fire near Los Alamos Road on Dec. 7, 2017 in Murrieta, Calif.

