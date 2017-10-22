Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show next year, it was announced Sunday.
The singer, 36, tweeted the news along with a video featuring Jimmy Fallon.
"I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight," Timberlake wrote.
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
Simultaneously, the NFL tweeted an image promoting the show.
Minnesota.@SuperBowl LII.— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2017
February 4, 2018.@jtimberlake! #PepsiHalftime #SBLII pic.twitter.com/XreajJiHJu
Pepsi also got in on the fun, declaring the news "official" after weeks of speculation.
It’s official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we’ll see you on Feb 4! pic.twitter.com/7jLgYY38YF— Pepsi™ (@pepsi) October 23, 2017
The Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.