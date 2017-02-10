Justin Timberlake, John Legend to Sing at the Oscars

It seems that the 2017 Oscars will have a few major musical moments, too.

On Friday, the Academy announced that Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will all perform the numbers nominated for best song.

Though Legend does not perform the nominated songs in "La La Land," he does have a supporting role in the film.

Timberlake is nominated his hit "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the movie "Trolls." While he's appeared in an Oscar-winning movie -- "The Social Network" -- he's never been nominated before.

Legend, who's already won an Oscar for writing an original song from a film, will be on hand to sing both nominated songs from "La La Land": "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars.”

Sting will sing "The Empty Chair," which he co-wrote for the documentary "Jim: The James Foley Story." This is Sting’s third Oscar nomination in the best song category, though he has yet to win.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will team with the young star of the Disney animated film "Moana," Auli'i Cravalho, to perform his nominated song from that movie, "How Far I'll Go." If Miranda wins the Oscar, he'll be one of the very few people ever got have won an EGOT: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Feb. 26 on ABC.