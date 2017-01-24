Get your Oscar scorecard ready! The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards are in, and like every year, the list contains a few surprises.

It was a big morning for “La La Land.” The acclaimed movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone was honored with 14 nominations. Both Gosling and Stone nabbed nominations for their leading roles in the film, and director Damien Chazelle was recognized in the directing category. The musical, which takes place in Los Angeles, also earned nods in the Original Score and Original Song categories.

With 14 nominations, "La La Land" now ties two other films, "All About Eve" -- the 1950 film starring Bette Davis -- as well as "Titanic," for the most nominations ever, according to The Associated Press.

Beyond "La La Land," past nominees and winners like Dev Patel, Denzel Washington and Jeff Bridges were honored, and Mel Gibson continued his comeback with a nod for Best Director for “Hacksaw Ridge.” This morning also marked Meryl Streep's 20th Oscar nomination.

This is also a vastly different year from the 2016 nominations, when the "#OscarsSoWhite" controversy loomed large. This year, “Fences,” “Moonlight,” “Hidden Figures” and “Lion” all scored big.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, Feb. 26, and will be hosted by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.

Check out the complete nominations list below.

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Hell or High Water"

"Moonlight"

"Fences"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – "Moonlight"

Lucas Hedges – "Manchester by the Sea"

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Michael Shannon - "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis -- "Fences"

Naomie Harris -- "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman -- "Lion"

Octavia Spencer -- "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Documentary Feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life Animated"

"13th"

"O.J.: Made in America"

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield -- "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling -- "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen -- "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington -- "Fences"

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert -- "Elle"

Ruth Negga -- "Loving"

Natalie Portman -- "Jackie"

Emma Stone -- "La La Land"

Meryl Streep -- "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Directing

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Production Design

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

Costume Design

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

Animated Feature Film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) -- "La La Land"

Can't Stop the Feeling -- "Trolls"

City of Star -- "La La Land"

The Empty Chair -- "Jim: The James Foley Story"

How Far I'll Go -- "Moana"

Original Score

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Jackie"

"Passengers"

"Moonlight"

Visual Effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Foreign Language Film

"Land of Mine"

"A Man Called Ove"

"The Salesman"

"Tanna"

"Toni Erdmann"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"A Man Called Ove"

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Suicide Squad"

Live Action Short Film

"Ennemis Intérieurs"

"La Femme et le TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Sing"

"Timecode"

Sound Editing

"Arrival"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

Sound Mixing

"Arrival"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi"

Adapted Screenplay

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

Original Screenplay

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"

Animated Short Film

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

"Piper"

Documentary Short Subject

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe’s Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

Film Editing