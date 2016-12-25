Kardashian, Jenner Sisters Dance the Night Away at Family Christmas Party

Dec 25, 2016, 12:48 PM ET
PHOTO: Kendall Jenner posted video to her Instagram account, Dec. 25, 2016 with the caption, "Yall didnt know I had pipes?? Merry Christmas."Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Kendall Jenner posted video to her Instagram account, Dec. 25, 2016 with the caption, "Y'all didn't know I had pipes?? Merry Christmas."

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters gathered on Christmas Eve for matriarch Kris Jenner's annual star-studded Christmas party.

Videos on Snapchat showed Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, Kourtney’s former boyfriend, dancing and singing the night away.

Kendall Jenner recorded a singing selfie ...

y'all didn't know i had pipes?? Merry Christmas

A video posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:01am PST

... and documented the Christmas carols.

Christmas carols at momma's party

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:43am PST

While both Jenner sisters snapped photos of their party outfits:

last night with Mike

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:31am PST

Krismas ??

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

Eve ????

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

Kim Kardashian and youngsters North West and Penelope Disick were also in attendance, according to Snapchat videos.

Earlier this week, Kris Jenner posted a preview of her home's lavish Christmas decorations:

And a throwback of her four oldest kids on Christmas:

My little Christmas cuties!! #FBF #Christmas #throwback #besttimeoftheyear??

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:14am PST