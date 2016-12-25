The Kardashian and Jenner sisters gathered on Christmas Eve for matriarch Kris Jenner's annual star-studded Christmas party.

Videos on Snapchat showed Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, Kourtney’s former boyfriend, dancing and singing the night away.

Kendall Jenner recorded a singing selfie ...

... and documented the Christmas carols.

While both Jenner sisters snapped photos of their party outfits:

Kim Kardashian and youngsters North West and Penelope Disick were also in attendance, according to Snapchat videos.

Earlier this week, Kris Jenner posted a preview of her home's lavish Christmas decorations:

