Kate Hudson reveals what would be hidden in her 1990s teenage time capsule

Kate Hudson loved the 1990s — especially the music. She said on “Good Morning America” that her mixed tapes from the grunge rock decade would have been filled with Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Unlike one woman who recently re-discovered her beloved mixed tape of songs like “Tubthumping” from Chumbawamba after unearthing a time capsule she buried in 1998, Hudson explained her “mixed tape looked very different.”

“I was like Nirvana, Pearl Jam … Blur,” she said with a laugh. “I liked 90s rock. Chili Peppers, De La Soul, Tribe Called Quest.”

The actress and Fabletics founder revealed what else would be found in her 1990s time capsule.

“Oh definitely a Madonna petticoat,” said Hudson. “Probably my Van Halen 45 of ‘Jump.’ That’s all I ever cared about was music and performing and my family. I cared about my family."

She went on, "I used to have these Mickey Mouse mini tarts. They were like Sweet Tarts and they were really tiny and that was just like the candy for me. They were like Nerds but Sweet Tarts. You know what else would be in there? Those rubber bracelets.”

Outside of her passion for music and acting, Hudson, 37, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry with her athleisure brand, Fabletics.

“It’s my big priority right now,” she said. “Obviously I work a lot and am acting a lot, but Fabletics has become a huge part of my life and the success has been amazing. I’m actually in New York right now because we’re launching extended sizes and it’s something I’m really excited about.”

The company now offers sizes from XXS to XXXL.

“We wanted to bring a fashion perspective to athletic wear and athleisure,” said Hudson. “And we’re having a blast doing it. We’re all about our prints and having fun.”