Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Welcome a Son

Jan 17, 2017, 1:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Actress Katherine Heigl (R) and husband Josh Kelley arrive at TrevorLIVE Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium on December 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.WireImage
On Dec. 20, former "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl gave birth to a son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., her rep confirmed to People.

Heigl and Kelley also have two daughters: Naleigh, 8, and Adelaide, 4.

Heigl, 38, revealed last June that she and Kelley, 36, were expecting. After she shared a photo of herself at the doctor and wrote she had "exciting news" to share, the actress blogged that the pregnancy was "totally unexpected but thrilling."

“Well I guess the cats out the bag!!!! We're so excited people!!!" added Kelley on his own page. "What an awesome journey !!! Can't wait to hold this little nugget."