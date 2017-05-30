Comedian Kathy Griffin is defending a photo of herself holding what appears to be a bloody, decapitated fake head of President Trump, despite sweeping bi-partisan disapproval of the image.

The photo, taken by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, was posted by Griffin and Shields Tuesday to their social media accounts.

"I caption this 'there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his ... wherever,'" Griffin tweeted, referring to an exchange between Donald Trump and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly during the primary season.

But in an attempt to appease those who were offended by the image, the controversial comedienne then tweeted, "OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

But it appears that the image has caught the attention of the U.S. Secret Service. Although the federal law enforcement agency does not directly cite the image in any of its tweets, in response to Twitter users tweeting the image at its account, the Secret Service tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats."

And an hour later, the agency tweeted, "Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests."

The image did not sit well with the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr., who tweeted, "Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?"

Condemnation of the image was widespread.

Former Republican presidential candidate and former governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney, tweeted, "Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory."

Paul Babeu, a Republican and former sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, tweeted, "Inciting violence/murder of @POTUS is a crime. Imagine liberal outrage if conservative held up bloodied decapitated head of Obama?"

Former Republican congressman Trey Radel drew a comparison between the image and ISIS beheadings. "Journalists & soldiers, this is also disgusting display 4 moms, dads, families who have lost loved ones to #ISIS in the most horrific way," tweeted Radel, author of "Democrazy: A True Story of Weird Politics, Money, Madness, and Finger Food."

But some Democrats were also disgusted by the image.

"This is vile and wrong," tweeted Chelsea Clinton. "It is never funny to joke about killing a president."

Actress Debra Messing tweeted, "It wasn't right when peoplel hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn't right now."

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, ".@kathygriffin I'm sorry but that is totally inappropriate and so very offensive. And I have to believe you're smart enough to know better."

ABC News has reached out to Shields for comment.