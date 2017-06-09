Katy Perry said she only started talking about her feud with Taylor Swift last month because she felt "safe."

"No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth," she said in the June issue of NME.

Perry, 32, opened up about the "bad blood" between the two singers during a recent appearance on "Carpool Karaoke," a segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Although the singer admits that publicly feuding with Swift, 27, impacts her image with fans, Perry added, "I mean, I’m not Buddha. Things irritate me."

"I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls," Perry said. "That’s so messed up!"

In 2014, Swift told Rolling Stone that an unnamed pop star and former friend had stolen backup dancers for her tour.

"She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me," Swift said in the magazine.

Perry confirmed that she had taken three of Swift's dancers during but said she had tried to discuss the matter privately.

"I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble," Perry said last month. "It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'"

Fans today are taking sides in what appears to be another moment in their ever-evolving feud.

With Perry's latest album, "Witness," out today, Swift released her entire back catalog on to major streaming services.

In 2014 Swift removed all of her music from streaming services, and even openly criticized Apple music in 2015 for failing to pay music royalties during trial periods. The company eventually reversed that decision later that year.