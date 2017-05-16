Katy Perry will judge the reboot of 'American Idol' on ABC

It's official: Katy Perry will judge "American Idol" on ABC, the network confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The pop star is the first new addition to be announced.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the 'American Idol' tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," Perry said in a statement. "I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough -- from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said that the pick was an easy one to make.

"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of 'American Idol' with Katy leading the charge," she said. "Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.”

There's no word yet on a premiere date for "American Idol," which spent 15 seasons on Fox before going off the air last April.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.