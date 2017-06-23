Katy Perry has been giving her "KatyCats" a lot of up-close-and-personal time via the internet lately, first with her days-long "Witness World Wide" livestream, and now with a behind-the-scenes look at her appearance at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert.

In the four-minute video, posted to Perry's YouTube channel on Thursday, we see a hoodie-wearing Perry greeting Ariana backstage during rehearsals.

We also see her at a soundcheck and greeting other musicians backstage -- including Coldplay's Chris Martin, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. We also see her dancing backstage and getting on her game face before taking the stage.

The concert took place on June 4, just weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at one of Grande's shows in Manchester, England.

The concert, a tribute to all the victims and their families, raised millions of dollars.