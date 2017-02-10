Keanu Reeves Tells How They Pulled Off Amazing Action Scenes in ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

Keanu Reeves is kicking butt and taking names in the new action-packed thriller "John Wick: Chapter 2." And get this. Reeves is actually the one kicking, flipping and battling throughout much of the film himself. He told ABC News that's the only way to go.

"If you’re actually doing things, you’re making a connection with the audience that might be a little different. I enjoy it like that and I love doing action," Reeves said in an appearance on "Popcorn with Peter Travers."

Reeves teamed up with director Chad Stahelski, who was his former stunt double in “The Matrix" series.

"We worked on "The Matrix" all in for three years. Those filmmakers, the way they shoot action, the cinema of it, the preparation for it, the design of it, that’s a school we both went to," said Reeves. "I met Chad on the first Matrix. He was a stunt double for Neo -- Thomas Anderson -- in all three films."

The story in ‘Chapter 2’ begins about five days after the first film ended. Reeves goes head to head with Common, who plays the main villain.

Moviegoers will note that the action gets more intense throughout the film. And Reeves made sure to set the record straight about his role.

"There’s a definite line between action and a stunt," Reeves, 52, told Peter Travers. "I can do as much as I can do. But if it’s a stunt, I’m not there."

"So you’re not in 'Chapter 2' flipping Common over your shoulder?" Travers asked.

"Oh no, that I’m doing," said Reeves. "There’s a lot of training in it, a lot of jiu jitsu. He loved the first film so he was on board with 'John Wick' training," Reeves said about his co-star. "We have some really complicated fights. We have one fight that’s very complicated, technical -- jiu jitsu, knives, pistols. He was really into it and he committed the time."

"John Wick: Chapter 2" hits theaters everywhere today.