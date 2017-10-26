Kellogg vows to redo cereal box artwork accused of 'teaching kids racism'

Marvel Comics writer Saladin Ahmed affected social and corporate change via Twitter this week when he contacted the Kellogg Co., citing artwork on cereal boxes he said teaches “kids racism.”

"Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism," he wrote, adding a photo of a Corn Pops box to the tweet.

In the photo, there are numerous bright yellow pops doing various things, while one is a darker shade of yellow or brown and appears to be waxing the floor or doing some kind of janitorial work.

The scribe continued, "Yes it’s a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…"

Kellogg was quick to respond and jump into action.

"Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon," the company tweeted Tuesday.

Kellogg also addressed the matter in a statement to ABC News, saying, "Kellogg Company has respect for all people, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion has long been a top priority. We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely. The package artwork has been updated and will begin to appear on store shelves soon as it flows through distribution."

Ahmed, an esteemed writer for the "Black Bolt" series, was impressed with the company's "rapid response." He was also amazed at how technology can be used to create positive change.

today I used the computer in my pocket to get a cereal company to make their boxes less racist what even is the 21st century — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 25, 2017

or, y’know, ‘cereal company changes box so the only brown character isn’t the janitor’ https://t.co/W2iSpL5fVZ — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 25, 2017

The downside for Ahmed is that social media can also be a place for hate, as he told his followers he'd been getting "more slurs and threats than usual in my mentions right now. I’d appreciate folks reporting tweets along these lines. I can’t read any more."

this single like makes up for the hundreds of racists in my mentions right now pic.twitter.com/iQG4rBVrE2 — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 26, 2017

He did not immediately respond to questions emailed by ABC News.

