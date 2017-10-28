Kelly Clarkson's 'Meaning of Life' is a mature, soulful record

Kelly Clarkson’s “Meaning of Life”

“Meaning of Life” is the eighth album from the original “American Idol,” Kelly Clarkson, and it is a mature, deeply soulful record with a lot of grit and a lot of heart. Throughout the set, Clarkson sings with a bellowing rasp that seems informed by years of listening to classic Aretha Franklin records. Mostly, with its combination of classic soul and blues elements combined with modern electro-pop engineering, she ends up sounding a bit like an American answer to Joss Stone. This album builds off of 2015’s “Piece by Piece,” but while that record was mostly rooted in a lovable retro-eighties nostalgia, this record has deeper, older roots, even if you “Love So Soft” also works as a possible pop banger of sorts.

This may be pop but it isn’t juvenile. Clarkson is singing with the voice of a grown woman. One listen to the sensual “Slow Dance” or the authoritative call–and-response, pseudo-Stax stomp of “Whole Lotta Woman” and it is no doubt that Clarkson is a downright stunning talent. Her voice is versatile and can bend in a variety of directions. The high flourishes on “Cruel” recall a young Mariah Carey while the title track goes from a classic lullaby to a near marching-band strut and all along Clarkson effectively serves an anchoring leader.

Clarkson’s now extensive collection of hit records since her debut proves that the fact that she won the first season of “American Idol” was no fluke. Few singers working in pop today are as flexible and malleable as Clarkson. You can hear her influences all over the place but at the same time, she still sounds like herself. She’s aiming to be a legend.

In a way, “Meaning of Life” does fit in the modern pop universe but at the same time, it also sounds like Clarkson is following her muse, knowing that if she delivers something powerful, hits will come. She often sounds like she is singing straight from the core of her being

This album sounds simultaneously engineered and organic. That is a truly rare combination.

Focus Tracks:

“Slow Dance” “How did you go from being a Mama’s Boy to a Ladies’ Man?” Clarkson sings, as if she is in the process of a deep swoon. This is one of the best and most affecting songs in her entire catalog. It is rich with sweat and skill. It sounds like a classic ballad.

“Go High” This booming electro number is a fascinating way to close the record, awaking Clarkson’s inner disco diva. Even the pitch-shifting effects sound cool in the mix. “Move You” Another vintage-sounding number, this takes a subtle build and makes it sound like something momentous. Clarkson slowly raises her voice and it creates quite a stir. When she lifts into another octave, it adds some power but mostly this is a deeply nuanced performance. You can’t obtain this level of vocal control.

