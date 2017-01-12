R. Kelly Says Will Not Be Performing at Trump Inauguration, Despite Rumors

Singer R. Kelly sought to put an end to rumors circulating online that he would be performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration with a statement on his Twitter account Thursday.

"R. Kelly will not be performing at this years inauguration," the statement said, calling reports stating otherwise "untrue." Kelly prefaced the statement with an emphatic "End. Of. Story."

Rumors had been circulating on Twitter for several days speculating that Kelly would be among the list of performers at Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, which includes The Rockettes, Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.