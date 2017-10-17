Kerry Washington on what's next after 'Scandal'

After five years of playing the ultimate fixer Olivia Pope on ABC's "Scandal, Kerry Washington is ready to have a little fun.

"I’m working now on '24/7,' this comedy about three women in the workplace, and Eva Longoria and I are two out of the three," she told Allure magazine for the November cover story. "We basically walked into Universal and acted it out for them, and they were like, ‘OK.’"

Sharif Hamza for Allure

Until then, fans can still find Washington on "Scandal" on the small screen. The first episode of the show's seventh and final season debuted earlier this month.

Speaking to ABC's "Good Morning America," Washington, 40, said she couldn't imagine what it will be like to not portray Pope anymore.

"I feel like it’s sort of like people asking me what it’s like to break up with a boyfriend that I’m still in love with," she said earlier this month. "I don’t know what that’s going to be like."

Besides her comedy with Longoria, Washington is looking forward to doing more executive producing, like she did for the Anita Hill story "Confirmation" for HBO.

"It’s kind of like being the Olivia Pope of television. You get to change people’s lives and fix problems and be grounded and assertive and of service," she told Allure. "So it really is a lot of things that I felt Olivia has taught me to do in pretend and then to apply those skills when I produce."

Washington said after five years of playing Pope, people have come to expect her to "handle" things in real life.

"It happens all. The. Time," she told Allure. "People call me to say, ‘I have this problem. Can I talk to you about it?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even want to know! Just skip over me!’ But I know secrets."