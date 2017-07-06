Kesha releases 'Praying,' her first single in nearly 4 years

Kesha just released her first solo single in nearly four years.

It's called "Praying" and the 30-year-old singer says it details what depression feels like right before a person overcomes it. The single was released on Thursday along with a striking music video, and it also tells the story of how despair can eventually lead a person to "find your peace" through praying.

The soulful ballad begins with a prayer: "If I am alive, why? ... God, give me a sign, or I have to give up. I can't do this anymore. Please just let me die. Being alive hurts too much."

In an essay on Lenny Letter, the website run by actress Lena Dunham, Kesha explained what the song means to her.

"This song is about me finding peace in the fact that I can't control everything -- because trying to control everyone was killing me," she wrote. "It's about learning to let go and realize that the universe is in control of my fate, not me."

She continued, "I hope this song reaches people who are in the midst of struggles, to let them know that no matter how bad it seems now, you can get through it. If you have love and truth on your side, you will never be defeated. Don't give up on yourself."

Right before she released her new song, Kesha posted a video on Twitter, thanking her fans -- who she calls "animals" -- for their support.

"Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through hands-down the hardest time in my entire life," she said. "My new song, 'Praying,' is coming out tomorrow and I couldn't have done this without you. I f------ love you."

Kesha is referring to her dispute with her former producer, Dr. Luke, and the record label he founded, Kemosabe Records. In 2014, Kesha accused the producer, whose birth name is Lukasz Gottwald, of being physically, emotionally and sexually abusive toward her. She sued to be released from her contract with Sony as a result.

Gottwald has denied all allegations, and last year a judge ruled against Kesha, saying that she had to remain with Kemosabe Records, but could record with people other than Dr. Luke. She appealed but was later denied.

Sony has distanced itself from Dr. Luke as a result, removing the name Kemosabe Records from its website earlier this year.

Still,"Praying" was released on the Sony-owned Kemosabe Records in conjunction with RCA Records.

Celebrity fans have already lauded Kesha's latest release on Twitter. Singer Bebe Rexha tweeted Thursday, "This @KeshaRose song has me in tears #Praying."

"I'm so glad she is stronger. And happier," she added, with the hashtag #GirlPower.

