Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline missed Father's Day with their two sons, but he's not complaining.

The former backup dancer, 39, has learned to compromise when it comes to co-parenting shares sons Jayden and Preston with his famous ex-wife.

"I'm used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years. When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do," he told Bravo TV's Personal Space.

This year, that meant giving up spending Father's Day with them, while Spears, 35, took the boys with her on tour in Asia.

Federline said they stayed with him until June 15 before leaving with Spears for the rest of the month.

A father of six, Federline also shares custody of his son Kaleb and daughter Kori with ex-fiancee Shar Jackson and he has two daughters with wife Victoria Prince, whom he married in August 2013.

He said his relationship with both his exes is good now.

"You fall into your routine and it's really easy now," the part-time DJ said. "It wasn't always easy, but it's a lot easier now."

When he does spend time with his kids, Federline makes the most of their time together.

He revealed that Preston, 11, is a budding DJ.

"He wants to learn more," he said. "He hasn't completely dived into it, and I don't want to force him. I want to make sure it's something he really wants to do. He's really big into the EDM trap music scene. He'll come to me, 'Have you heard this?' Looking for music for me to play."

Federline has also learned to manage all six kids together.

"Having six, it feels like you're trying to control a basketball team. But it's worth it. All my kids are great; they get along. By the time you have six, you are so well seasoned," the proud papa shared. "I can probably change a diaper with one hand and feed a kid at the same time."

Spears and Federline were married for nearly three years before splitting in 2007.