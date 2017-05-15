Kevin Hart celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday by announcing that his wife, Eniko Parrish, was expecting their first child.

In a sentimental caption on Instagram, Hart wrote, "Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day."

The post included two photos, featuring one with Parrish showing off her growing baby bump. Hart, 37, wrote: "It's a boy!"

Parrish, 32, also shared the news on her Instagram feed, posting a photo of the sonogram.

"First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the Harts with the baby carriage!" she began. "All on God's Timing [sic]. I am so ready for our next chapter...Overjoyed!"

She continued, "It's been an amazing experience thus far and I can't wait for what's to come. Thank [you] guys for all of your well wishes. Happy Mother-to-be Day to me!"

The couple wed last August in a lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

This will be Parrish's first child and the third child for Hart. He has two children, Hendrix, 9, and Heaven, 12, from a previous marriage.