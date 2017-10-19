Kevin Smith, the director of indie hits "Clerks" and "Chasing Amy," has vowed to donate all his future residuals from his Weinstein-produced films to the nonprofit organization Women in Film.

Interested in Harvey Weinstein? Add Harvey Weinstein as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Harvey Weinstein news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"My entire career is tied up with the man," Smith said in an expletive-filled emotional episode of his podcast "Hollywood Babble-On". "It's been a weird f------ week. I just wanted to make some f------ movies, that's it. That's why I came, that's why I made 'Clerks.' And no f------ movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f--- it, take it. It's wrapped up in something really f------ horrible."

When a member of the audience called out that it wasn't his fault, Smith said, "I'm not looking for sympathy. I know it's not my fault, but I didn't f------ help. Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and s--- like that, and he changed my f------ life. And I showed other people, like, ‘You can dream, and you can make stuff, and this man will put it out.' I was singing praises of somebody that I didn't f------ know."

Smith said he never met the Weinstein who is being accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and assault.

"I didn’t know the man that they keep talking about in the press. Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me," he said. "It all hurts, and it didn’t happen to me, but it all hurts."

Miramax, which Weinstein left to form the Weinstein Company with his brother, Bob Weinstein, produced many of Smith's films, including "Clerks," "Clerks II," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "Jersey Girl."

The Weinstein Company fired Harvey Weinstein and he resigned from its board on Tuesday. But the company has been in free-fall since reports of Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct first surfaced. In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the disgraced movie executive said, "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

On Monday, the company said it will get an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and negotiate with the private equity firm for a potential sale of some or all of the assets down the road.

Smith said even if the company falls apart, he will donate $2,000 per month to Women in Film for the rest of his life.

"That feels like a start," he said.