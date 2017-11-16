Kevin Spacey accused of misconduct by at least 20 at London theater

At least 20 people over a period of 18 years reported being the subject of inappropriate behavior by Kevin Spacey, according to an investigation by London's Old Vic Theatre.

A statement released Thursday revealed the results of an investigation conducted by a law firm at the Old Vic's request, which found the alleged incidents occurred between 1995 and 2013, with all but two occurring prior to 2009. Spacey was the Old Vic's artistic director from 2004 to 2015. None of the alleged victims were minors, the statement says, and everyone who participated in the investigation did so knowing their identity would be kept confidential.

Late last month, actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that when he was 14, Spacey made a sexual advance toward him in Spacey's New York apartment. Spacey later stated that he did not remember the alleged incident, but apologized for what "would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

At the time, the Old Vic issued a statement saying they were "deeply dismayed" by the accusations. Since then, there have been multiple additional accusations of Spacey engaging in inappropriate behavior, including alleged sexual assault. He has not responded to those claims.

Thursday's Old Vic statement notes that "no legal claims, formal grievances, formal disputes, settlement agreements or payments made or authorized were made at all in relation to Kevin Spacey during his tenure," and that only one of the claims was reported to management. Because of this, and because Spacey hasn't commented on the allegations, "The review cannot, therefore, make any findings of fact about the alleged misconduct," the statement says.

The Old Vic also shouldered some of the blame for the environment in which the alleged behavior occurred, saying their review found "that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability." Many who observed the alleged behavior said they were "unclear about how to respond," or "did not feel confident that the Old Vic would take those allegations seriously," given Spacey's position and notoriety.

The statement ends with a commitment by the Old Vic to systems and practices "to ensure that the theatre fulfills its duty of care to all who work with the organization." That includes making around-the-clock counseling available to any alleged victims.