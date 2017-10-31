Kevin Spacey will no longer be honored by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at its upcoming awards gala following actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that, when he was just 14, the "House of Cards" star made a sexual advance on him.

The International Academy made the announcement Monday night on its website.

"The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award," a statement read.

Calling the two-time Oscar winner "one of the great multi-dimensional talents in our industry," the International Academy first announced in June that Spacey was set to accept its Founders Award, which recognizes individuals who cross cultural boundaries.

On Sunday, Rapp, now 46, accused Spacey of trying to seduce him while attending a party back in 1986.

"He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me," Rapp said in a BuzzFeed article published Sunday.

Spacey, who said he doesn't remember the incident, nonetheless apologized for his "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior" in a post on Twitter later that night. In his tweet, he also revealed that he has "loved and had romantic encounters with men" and that he chooses "now to live as a gay man."

Despite his apology, which was widely criticized for his coming out under these circumstances, the producers of his Netflix show "House of Cards," said they were deeply troubled.

"In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the studio that created "House of Cards" with the streaming service, said in a joint statement. "As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

Netflix also confirmed to ABC News that the upcoming season 6 would be the series' last. A Netflix representative confirmed to ABC News that the decision to end the show after its season six was made before the scandal broke.