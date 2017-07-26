Kim Kardashian enters health care fray, tweeting support of Obamacare

Jul 26, 2017, 3:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 Forbes Womens Summit at Spring Studios, June 13, 2017, in New York.Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios, June 13, 2017, in New York.

It appears that the battle over the Affordable Care Act isn't limited to Capitol Hill -- it's reached the Hollywood Hills too.

Kim Kardashian West -- not typically associated with political hot topics -- entered the fray Tuesday night, tweeting her support for Obamacare and Planned Parenthood.

"#SaveACA & protect care @PPFA - tweet your Senators NOW and tell them to vote NO #StandwithPP," the 36-year-old reality star tweeted to her 54.3 million followers.

Kardashian made no secret of her support of Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I found that without a doubt, I stand with Hillary," she wrote on her website last year. "I'm with her. I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job. This year, I’m not just voting for myself, but also for my children, and I took that into careful consideration when I made my decision."

I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident

