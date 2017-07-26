It appears that the battle over the Affordable Care Act isn't limited to Capitol Hill -- it's reached the Hollywood Hills too.

Kim Kardashian West -- not typically associated with political hot topics -- entered the fray Tuesday night, tweeting her support for Obamacare and Planned Parenthood.

"#SaveACA & protect care @PPFA - tweet your Senators NOW and tell them to vote NO #StandwithPP," the 36-year-old reality star tweeted to her 54.3 million followers.

As of early Wednesday morning, the tweet had 89 responses, 436 retweets, and 1,900 retweets.

#SaveACA & protect care @PPFA - tweet your Senators NOW and tell them to vote NO #StandwithPP https://t.co/BinovryjIz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2017

Kardashian made no secret of her support of Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I found that without a doubt, I stand with Hillary," she wrote on her website last year. "I'm with her. I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job. This year, I’m not just voting for myself, but also for my children, and I took that into careful consideration when I made my decision."