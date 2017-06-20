Kim Kardashian West has never been one to shy away from controversy on social media, but the reality TV star has now been accused of wearing blackface after she posted new photos to promote her KKW Beauty line.

In the Instagram photos, Kardashian West looks incredibly tan and contoured. Her line includes just one product so far, the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit.

She said it was never her intention to upset others.

@KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

And fans were quick to support her on Instagram.

"This is not black face.... it's a pretty photo," one user wrote, while another said, "It's just a filter people."

Kardashian West, who is married to rapper Kanye West, addressed the controversy in an interview with The New York Times.

"I’d say that for the past six months, I haven’t been wearing much makeup, but I try to have a little bit of a bronzy look that’s really beautiful and really creamy-looking," she said.

She added, "I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off."

In fact, Kardashian West said "no one mentioned" anything about the images before they were posted to social media.

"Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it," she said.

See the new photos from this week for yourself.

@kkwbeauty 6.21.17 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:05am PDT