Kim Kardashian West says robbery was 'meant to happen to me'

Kim Kardashian West is a different person since she was robbed in Paris last year, telling Ellen DeGeneres that she no longer cares about being "flashy" and that the robbery was "meant to happen to me."

The 36-year-old gave her first TV interview about the incident on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" airing today.

Fighting back tears, she told DeGeneres, "I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don't want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me -- like I'm such a different person."

Wiping away tears, Kardashian West continued, "I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show -- I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star explained that there is nothing wrong with "having things and working hard to get those things, and I'm really proud of everyone around me that's successful."

But, she said, "I'm so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I'm raising my kids [as], 'cause I just don't care about that stuff anymore. I really don't."

The reality star understands the impulse to show off an engagement ring or new car on social media.

"I don't care what kind it is, you get so proud and you get so happy and you show that off on social media. But it's just...it's not worth it. Like, I don't care about that stuff," she told DeGeneres. "I don't care to show off like the way that I used to. Even though there's nothing wrong, truly -- it's OK if you're proud of that and you work so hard and you get something -- it's just not who I am anymore."

Kardashian West was robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry from the No Address Hotel, where she was staying, on Oct. 3. Four people have been charged in connection with alleged robbery.

As it turns out, the robbers had been tracking Kardashian West for some time.

"What was crazy is, meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now, they had been following me for two years," Kardashian West revealed. "They had been hearing interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and saying that it's real."

The reality star, who was alone at the time of the robbery, recalled the feeling of being held at gunpoint.

"Automatically, you're stomach dropped. It's a feeling you can't even explain. Like, I knew that was it for me. I said a prayer, like, 'I know I'm going to heaven. I hope my kids are OK, and my husband.' I don't want to cry; you're making me cry," she told DeGeneres, fighting back tears. "But it does happen really fast. It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and I analyze it, I'm like, 'OK, they weren't aggressive.' It could have been way worse, so I don't want to sound like I'm not grateful. I'm out, I'm home, I'm safe, I'm such a better person -- it's OK. Let's move on."

Moving forward, Kardashian West said she's unsure if she'll ever wear real jewelry again. She now travels with several security guards "just for me to be able to sleep at night," she said.