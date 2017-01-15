Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery in Chilling Police Report

Kim Kardashian West describes being held up at gunpoint by masked robbers and being robbed of jewelry worth millions, in a police report posted online today by a French newspaper.

The police report, in which Kardashian West describes what happened in her Paris hotel room back in October, only hours after the robbery occurred, was published today by the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

Three police sources confirmed to ABC News that the police report is accurate as published, although local police have yet to release the report themselves.

In the police report, Kardashian West, 36, who was in Paris in October for Paris Fashion Week, recounts the robbery in chilling detail, noting that she was alone in her room inside the No Address Hotel when it happened.

While her sister Kourtney and her assistant "changed clothes," Kardashian West said she "went to my computer upstairs and I worked."

"I heard noises at the door, like footsteps, and I asked shouting who was there, no one answered," Kardashian West said in the report. "I called at 2:56 a.m. my bodyguard. I saw through the sliding door two persons coming, plus the man of the reception who was strapped [or tied up]."

Kardashian West said that "the two men were hooded, the one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with 'Police' written on it. The second individual had the same clothes [with] 'Police' [written on it] but didn’t wear ski goggles. The individual with the ski goggles rips out my Blackberry phone. The one with the ski goggles was 1,70 meters high, slim, black pants, black boots, he spoke to me in French."

The reality star went on to say that "the one with the ski goggles" asked in a "strong French accent where was my ring. It was placed on the bedside table. It costs 4 million dollars."

"I answer him that I don't know, he takes out a weapon and I show him the ring. He pointed the weapon toward me. He takes the ring, he wears gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money are. They [caught] me and took me in the lobby," Kardashian West continued.

"I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, at this time, they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub."

After telling police in the report that the men also "headed toward my handbag and they cleared everything," she also ran down what she believed to be stolen.

"In my jewelry box, there were two bracelets by Cartier, all with diamonds, a necklace by Jacob [& Company] all in gold and diamond, diamond earrings by [Lorraine] Schwartz, and the other was by Yanina. There were three necklaces by Jacob all in gold, little bracelets, jewels, rings. A necklace by [Lorraine] Schwartz all in diamonds, another necklace with six little diamonds on it. A last necklace with my son’s name all in diamond. I also had just a cross-shaped diamond, by Jacob. A watch by Rolex all in yellow gold. There were two rings in yellow gold."

Kardashian West also noted that the masked men "didn't rob my cash."

A rep for Kardashian West estimated in October that $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen.

After the men ran out of the hotel room, Kardashian West said, "I removed the tape from my hands and my mouth, I removed the plastic. I realized they were a bit young [or inexperienced] because of the way they strapped me."

Kardashian West also told police, when asked, that she wasn't injured but wanted "to leave and go back to my children in the United States. A private plane is waiting for me at the [Le] Bourget [airport]."

A rep for Kardashian West told ABC News today that the reality star had no comment.

Four people have been charged in connection with alleged robbery, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

A 27-year-old faces charges of complicity with an armed robbery by an organized gang, sequestration and association with criminals, as is a 62-year-old and 63-year-old, authorities said.

Another suspect, 44, has been charged with Concealment/fencing by an organized gang and association with criminals.